American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 2.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $258,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in American Tower by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $218.50 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average of $233.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

