American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.17.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE AMWL opened at $3.33 on Friday. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $917.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,206.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,416,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,744 shares of company stock worth $1,073,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,172 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Well by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in American Well by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Well by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

See Also

