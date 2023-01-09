Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.59

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 57214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Amryt Pharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amryt Pharma

About Amryt Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

