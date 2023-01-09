Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.59

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 57214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.
Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.
