Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT at $14.08

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

