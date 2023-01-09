Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT at $3.37

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $166.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 49.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 311,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,094,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 197,869 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,445,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

