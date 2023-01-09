Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) PT at C$34.15

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

KEY stock opened at C$29.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

