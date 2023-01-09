Analysts Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $53.55

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.43. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $6,836,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 446,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

