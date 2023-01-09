Analysts Set Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Target Price at $90.83

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.83.

SSLLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Siltronic from €115.00 ($122.34) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siltronic from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.75 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

