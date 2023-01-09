Analysts Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target at $147.00

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THLLY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Thales in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Thales from €151.00 ($160.64) to €157.00 ($167.02) in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Thales has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Thales Cuts Dividend

Thales Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0831 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.