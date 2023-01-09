Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $33.30

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. Chemours’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 82.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

