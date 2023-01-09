Analyzing Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 26.98% 30.55% 17.35% Northern Oil and Gas N/A 209.95% 26.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $419.64 million 4.45 $35.48 million $3.59 3.72 Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 4.63 $6.36 million $8.72 3.39

Earthstone Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Earthstone Energy and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 2 2 0 2.20 Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00

Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 83.99%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 66.50%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Earthstone Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells, as well as had 147,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 93,575 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 54,012 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

