Analyzing Lanvin Group (LANV) & Its Rivals

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lanvin Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 893 18 2.50

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.64%. Given Lanvin Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 18.49 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.64

Lanvin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lanvin Group rivals beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.