AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) PT Lowered to $22.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $593.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.87.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

