AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) PT Lowered to $22.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
AngioDynamics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $593.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.