Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

