Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

RKDA stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.19. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading

