Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $276,900.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $9,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $278,000.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 422.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,304 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.