Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $51.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,195 shares of company stock valued at $88,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
ARQT stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
