Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $51.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,195 shares of company stock valued at $88,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

ARQT stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.