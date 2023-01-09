Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
