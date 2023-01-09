Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.