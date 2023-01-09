Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.