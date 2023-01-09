Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $82.72 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

