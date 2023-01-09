Asset Dedication LLC Invests $85,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,367 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in eBay by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after buying an additional 394,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

