Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($17.87) to €16.45 ($17.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

