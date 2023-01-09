Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

AAME stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.79.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.