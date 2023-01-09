Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AAME stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.79.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
