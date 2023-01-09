Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Atlas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Atlas by 72.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Stock Performance

Atlas stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Atlas has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.