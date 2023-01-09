AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

