Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Insider Carlos A. Rodriguez Sells 52,254 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ADP opened at $240.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 91.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

