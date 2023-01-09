Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avalon has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $10.61 million, a P/E ratio of -136.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.