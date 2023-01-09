Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Ballantyne Strong
