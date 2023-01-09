Bank of America Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $80.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.53.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.