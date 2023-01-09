Barclays Cuts PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $14.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 236,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

