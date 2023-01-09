Barclays Downgrades MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 72.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,682 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,694,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,356,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.