Barclays Increases Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $53.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of FNF opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

