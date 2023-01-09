Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $37.00 at Truist Financial

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on B. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.
Barnes Group Trading Up 3.3 %
B opened at $43.06 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Transactions at Barnes Group
In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,177 shares of company stock worth $2,806,235. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
