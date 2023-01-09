Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $37.00 at Truist Financial

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on B. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Barnes Group Trading Up 3.3 %

B opened at $43.06 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,177 shares of company stock worth $2,806,235. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

