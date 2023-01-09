Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.52.

BBWI stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,360,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

