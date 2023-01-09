Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,377 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE T opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

