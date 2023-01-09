Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.0% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $270.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $390.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

