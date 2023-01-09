Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,005 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $159.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

