Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $913,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.1% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after buying an additional 913,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 880,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $275.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

