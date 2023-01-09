Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 621.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,099,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 32,149.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $55.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

