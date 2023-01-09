Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $364.48 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $346.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,835 shares of company stock valued at $128,031,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

