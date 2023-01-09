Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes $354,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $391.56 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

