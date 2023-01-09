Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,535 shares of company stock worth $9,603,233. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $225.65 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.