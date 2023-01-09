BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.64 Average PT from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

