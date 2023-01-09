Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $81.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBY opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

