Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.13. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,540,495 shares of company stock valued at $180,555,758 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

