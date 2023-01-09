Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,017 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 22.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,103,000 after purchasing an additional 528,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,540,495 shares of company stock worth $180,555,758 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.30.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

