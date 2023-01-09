Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $61.99 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

