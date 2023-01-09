Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.67.
Boot Barn Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $61.99 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Transactions at Boot Barn
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
