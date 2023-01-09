BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWA. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

