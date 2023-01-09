Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

