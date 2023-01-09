Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$226.58.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$212.08 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$222.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$210.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$184.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$816.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$797.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

